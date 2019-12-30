Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,574. Prologis has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

