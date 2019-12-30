Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,574. Prologis has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.