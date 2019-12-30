PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 200,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PQ Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PQ Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PQ Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 340,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

