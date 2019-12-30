Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,603. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

