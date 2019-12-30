Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.27 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

