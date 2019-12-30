Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $75.49. 631,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

