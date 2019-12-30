Pillar Price Reaches $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $1,541.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

