Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 640,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 726,444 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.69. 137,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,142. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

