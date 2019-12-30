Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) Trading Down 3.2%

Pharmaxis Ltd. (ASX:PXS)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 361,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 328,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.22.

About Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.