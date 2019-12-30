PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 50,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,362. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 157.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 183.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised PG&E from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

