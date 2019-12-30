Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PFGC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 540,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after buying an additional 115,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

