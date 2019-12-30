PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $305,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,628 shares of company stock worth $7,227,061 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after buying an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 219,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,577. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

