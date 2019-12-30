Peercoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.63 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $35,971.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,395.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.02872661 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00531739 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,855,009 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, WEX and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.