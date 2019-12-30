PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 36.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,505,028.00. Also, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Insiders have sold 243,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,131 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 25,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,389. The firm has a market cap of $477.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

