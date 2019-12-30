Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 366,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,534. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

