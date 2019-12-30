OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

