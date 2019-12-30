OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.02 million and a PE ratio of 37.17. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

