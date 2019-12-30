Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47, 63,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 28,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

