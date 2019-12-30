Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OMER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.64. Omeros has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

