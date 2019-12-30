Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post sales of $341.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.10 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $429.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.
ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
ZEUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 68,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,138. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
