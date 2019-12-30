Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post sales of $341.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.10 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $429.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 68,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,138. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.