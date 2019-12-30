Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.01). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.5% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 436,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

