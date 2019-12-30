Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) shot up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 3,298,795 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.03.

Nova Minerals Company Profile (ASX:NVA)

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, silver, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc deposits. It holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium project that comprises 18 adjoining claims covering an area of 1829 hectares located in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba; and holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Alaskan Projects.

