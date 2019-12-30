Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The performance can be primarily attributed to higher fleet expansion, increased booking and capacity. Moreover, Norwegian Cruise is highly benefitting from higher onboard spend. Notably, strong demand and modest capacity growth bode well for Norwegian Cruise. Also, the company is on track with strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest-growing markets. However, high costs, intense competition from other cruises and debt levels are potential concerns. Also, the company’s exposure to negative currency translation is adding to woes. Earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days, which reflects on analysts, concern regarding the performance of the company.”

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $59.11 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

