Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,794. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

