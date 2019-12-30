North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 520,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 712,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 264.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,122. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

