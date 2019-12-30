Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €4.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.47 ($5.19).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

