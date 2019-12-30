Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

