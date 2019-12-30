NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading Up 2.1%

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 202,785 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 264,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

NightFood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

