NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.49

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.49 and traded as high as $61.77. NetApp shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 99,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

