Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 306,600 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NEON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. 22,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Neonode has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

