Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 28th total of 894,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NTGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 174,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,517. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

