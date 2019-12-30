Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NM stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.10.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.
