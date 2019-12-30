Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NM stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Navios Maritime by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,029 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.