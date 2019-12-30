Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 6,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

