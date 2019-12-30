MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $32.08 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

