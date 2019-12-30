Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Update

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.
In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 179,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304,318.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,623,079 shares in the company, valued at $822,849,576.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
