Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Update

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 179,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304,318.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,623,079 shares in the company, valued at $822,849,576.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

