MVL (MVL) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MVL has a market cap of $2.60 million and $132,664.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, IDCM and UEX. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.