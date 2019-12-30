Motocoin (MOTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Motocoin has a total market cap of $340,456.00 and $2.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Motocoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Motocoin Coin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

