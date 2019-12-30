MIR COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

