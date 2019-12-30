Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE MTX opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 279.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

