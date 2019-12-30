Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $47.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.09.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex by 206.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $221,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 177,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.83. Methanex has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

