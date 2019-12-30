Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006384 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $36.05 million and $6.11 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01820992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00063455 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,289,892 coins and its circulating supply is 77,289,787 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, RightBTC, TOPBTC, CoinBene and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

