MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

