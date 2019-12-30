MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of MDCA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 241,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MDC Partners by 377.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MDC Partners by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 836,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 660,845 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MDC Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 252.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MDC Partners by 647.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

