Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), approximately 26,630 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Get Mastermyne Group alerts:

In other Mastermyne Group news, insider Anthony (Tony) Caruso 147,893 shares of Mastermyne Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Mastermyne and Mastertec. The Mastermyne segment offers project management, labour and equipment hiring, underground roadway development, underground ventilation device installation, bulk materials handling system installation and relocation, and underground mine support services, as well as underground conveyor installation, extension, and maintenance services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermyne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermyne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.