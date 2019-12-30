Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 487,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 104,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

