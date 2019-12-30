Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $167.28 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.23.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

