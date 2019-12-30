Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.