Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 916,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 68,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,039. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

