Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $18.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.42 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $69.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $69.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.36 million, with estimates ranging from $79.22 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

LUNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 140,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.78. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 127.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

