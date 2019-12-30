LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LSL Property Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSLPF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

