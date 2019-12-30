Longtable Group (ASX:LON) Shares Up 3%

Longtable Group Ltd (ASX:LON)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 13,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About Longtable Group (ASX:LON)

Longtable Group Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek brand. The company was formerly known as Primary Opinion Limited and changed its name to Longtable Group Limited in November 2017.

